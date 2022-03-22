Feder: Political reporter Tina Sfondeles returns to Sun-Times
Updated 3/22/2022 6:28 AM
It's back to the Sun-Times for Tina Sfondeles as chief political reporter following a whirlwind of reporting jobs in Washington, D.C., and public relations work in Chicago, Robert Feder reports.
Sfondeles will rejoin the paper Monday, according to interim editor in chief Steve Warmbir.
Read the full story here.
