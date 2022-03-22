Feder: Leila Rahimi the first woman to be main sports anchor at NBC 5
Leila Rahimi is about to make history again.
Last year the Chicago sportscaster broke a 29-year gender barrier when she became the first woman to host a Monday-through-Friday daytime shift on WSCR 670-AM, the Audacy sports/talk station.
Now Rahimi, 38, is about to become the first woman to be named main sports anchor at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, Robert Feder reports
She's been working part-time for NBC 5 since last fall while co-hosting middays on The Score with Dan Bernstein.
On Tuesday NBC 5 announced Rahimi will move up to full-time at NBC 5, starting April 4, essentially filling the role last held by Siafa Lewis, who left in November to become a news anchor in Philadelphia.
