CLC to host first in-person open house in pandemic era next month

The College of Lake County's Grayslake campus will host an open house next month for the first time since the pandemic started. courtesy of the College of Lake County

Prospective college students will get their chance to tour all three College of Lake County campuses next month for the first time in two years since the pandemic began. In this 2019 photo, David Husemoller, CLC sustainability manager, shows off the features of the college's science building. courtesy of the College of Lake County

For the first time in two years, the College of Lake County will host an in-person open house, giving prospective students a chance to roam the hallways of its three campuses and learn what the school has to offer.

CLC staff and faculty members will be on hand April 9 to answer questions about the school's 170 degree and certificate programs, financial aid opportunities, student life and anything else on prospective students' minds.

Jay Sarna, CLC assistant director of outreach and on-campus experiences, said the faculty and staff are excited to be able to show off the school for the first time in so long.

"It's all hands on deck for it," Sarna said.

"We will have people who represent all aspects of the college."

Sarna said prospective students and their families arriving at the Grayslake campus will start at the science building and make their way through the college on a guided pathway. All laboratory spaces will be open so visitors can see live science demonstrations.

The science building, which opened in spring 2018, features a large mechatronics lab that combines electrical and mechanical engineering, a lab with lasers for engraving or cutting, and several general science labs on the second and third floors.

Sarna said financial aid counselors, school advisers and college and career navigators will give presentations and answer questions as well.

There also will be representatives of CLC's Advanced Technology Center, which is being built at the former Lowe's store off Rollins Road and Grand Avenue in Gurnee and will be ready for students this fall.

The open house will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all three campuses.

The event will overlap with the Lake County Maker Faire -- an all-ages gathering that is part science fair and part county fair. That will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grayslake campus.

Both events are free. Walk-ins are welcome, but visitors can register for the open house and find more information at clcillinois.edu/events/open-house.