Chicago casino bids down to three

This is a rendering of a Hard Rock casino on the One Central development site near Soldier Field. Courtesy of Hard Rock International

This rendering shows a proposed Bally's casino that would be located near Chicago Avenue and Halsted Street in Chicago. Courtesy of Bally's Corp.

Chicago's drawn-out casino sweepstakes is down to three-of-a-kind, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot on Tuesday passed on a pair of proposals tied to McCormick Place -- and extended her selection process by at least a few months.

City officials announced they've narrowed the field of five bids for the coveted megacasino down to three development pitches: a Bally's casino slated for the River West site where a Chicago Tribune printing plant is now located; a Hard Rock casino at the proposed One Central project site over the Metra tracks near Soldier Field; and the so-called Rivers 78 site in the South Loop.

But while the mayor had previously said she wanted to pick one finalist by the end of March to recommend to state regulators who have the final say on issuing a casino license, officials now say that decision won't be made at least until early summer.

