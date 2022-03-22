Batavia police ID 2 women killed in Kirk Road crash

Two people were killed in a six-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Kirk Road in Batavia. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Batavia police Tuesday released the identities of two people killed in a six-vehicle crash Monday on Kirk Road and gave more details about how it happened.

The two people who died are Violette Uwumuremy, 50, and Anastasie Nyiramanyenzi, 58, both of Aurora.

According to police, Uwumuremy was driving a Ford Taurus north in the outside curb lane on northbound Kirk around 1:36 p.m. Just south of Giese Road, the Taurus changed lanes in front of an International LT625 semitrailer truck. The rear driver's side of the Taurus hit the front passenger side of the truck and lost control.

The Taurus entered the southbound lanes, where it hit a southbound Volkswagen Jetta and began to roll. The Taurus then was hit by a Ford Escape SUV, hit a fuel-carrying semitrailer and ended up on its roof.

The Ford Escape lost control and hit the front end of a northbound Chevrolet Traverse.

The driver of the Jetta, a 26-year-old woman from Aurora, and her 1-year-old child were taken to a hospital, where they were treated and released.

Uwumuremy and Nyiramanyenzi were pronounced dead at the scene.

All other people said they were not injured and declined medical treatment.

No fuel leaked from the truck, so no hazardous-material response was required, police said.