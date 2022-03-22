Aurora man convicted in absentia on gun charge

A Kane County jury has found Aurora man guilty of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

Moses V. Williamson, 33, of the 700 block of Schomer Avenue, did not attend his trial last week. He has not attended any court dates since May 2021, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office. There is a warrant for his arrest.

According to authorities, around 6 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2019, police searched Williamson's then-residence in the 1100 block of South Fourth Street. They found a Ruger Mark III .22-caliber handgun and .22-caliber ammunition.

They say Williamson admitted owning the gun. Because he had felony drug and robbery convictions, Williamson was not allowed to have a gun.

Williamson was free on bond and last attended court on May 28, 2021.

On July 9, 2021, he was charged with felony criminal misdemeanor to property. That case is ongoing.

Williamson is due to be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. on April 28. He could be sentenced to 3 to 14 years in prison.

Anyone with information about where he is asked to call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or send an email to tips@aurora.il.us. People may also call Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000; callers' identities remain confidential.