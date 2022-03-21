Route 83, Lake Street near Elmhurst reopened after semi fire

A tractor-trailer fire on Route 83 under the Lake Street overpass near Elmhurst caused no reported injuries but snarled traffic for several hours during the Monday morning commute.

The DuPage County sheriff's office has reopened both Route 83 and Lake Street in all directions after environmental cleanup crews cleaned up fuel in the area.

Earlier, Route 83 was closed between North Avenue and Interstate 290. Lake Street was shut down between Grand and McNair avenues because of thte fire.

The sheriff's office reported the closures at about 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

• Daily Herald staff writer Katlyn Smith contributed to this report