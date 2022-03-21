Route 83, Lake Street closed near Elmhurst after semi fire

Authorities have closed Route 83 and Lake Street in all directions near Elmhurst due to a tractor-trailer fire that may have damaged the Lake Street overpass.

Route 83 is closed between North Avenue and Interstate 290.

Lake Street is closed between Grand and McNair avenues.

Authorities are diverting traffic in the area.

The DuPage County sheriff's office reported the closures at about 7 a.m.

The fire occurred under the overpass.

The fire has been extinguished and the tractor-trailer has been removed, but an inspection of the overpass is needed before it can reopen.

There has been no word on any injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.