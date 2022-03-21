Round Lake Beach hosting Family Fun Days beginning May 6
Updated 3/21/2022 11:18 AM
The village of Round Lake Beach will host series of free events at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center called Family Fun Days.
The first event is a Cinco de Mayo celebration at 6 p.m. May 6, with performances by LatinoXpressions, Mexico en La Piel Folkoric Dancers and Viva Jalisco Mariachi.
A bubble entertainer named Glowby the Bubbler will perform outside the center at 1 p.m. June 10.
Talewise will perform a science program with help from children in the audience at 1 p.m. July 8.
Animal Quest will present an exciting and informative animal show at 1 p.m. July 22.
For more information on those events and others planned, visit rlbciviccenter.com.
