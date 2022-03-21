Round Lake Beach hosting Family Fun Days beginning May 6

The village of Round Lake Beach will host series of free events at the Round Lake Beach Cultural & Civic Center called Family Fun Days.

The first event is a Cinco de Mayo celebration at 6 p.m. May 6, with performances by LatinoXpressions, Mexico en La Piel Folkoric Dancers and Viva Jalisco Mariachi.

A bubble entertainer named Glowby the Bubbler will perform outside the center at 1 p.m. June 10.

Talewise will perform a science program with help from children in the audience at 1 p.m. July 8.

Animal Quest will present an exciting and informative animal show at 1 p.m. July 22.

For more information on those events and others planned, visit rlbciviccenter.com.