Public hearings set on two large scale residential developments proposed in St. Charles

A public hearing is planned for April 5 about a proposal to build 320 apartments on 27.5 acres on the north side of Smith Road at Pheasant Trail.

The public next month will have the chance to weigh in on two-large scale residential developments being proposed in St. Charles.

The St. Charles Plan Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. on April 5 on Wisconsin-based Continental Properties' plan to build 320 apartments on 27.5 acres on the north side of Smith Road at Pheasant Trail known as the Petkus property.

Some aldermen and residents have already said that apartments are not the right fit for the property. Previous plans for the Springs at St. Charles project called for 340 apartments.

The property is located in unincorporated Wayne Township. St. Charles can annex the property under the conditions of the boundary agreement between West Chicago and St. Charles. The meeting will be held in the city council chambers at the St. Charles Municipal Building at 2 E. Main Street.

Plan commissioners that night will also hold a public hearing for the Charlestowne Lakes development. Developer D.R. Horton wants to build 105 townhouses and 62 duplexes on 28.5 acres located northeast of Charlestowne Mall and south of Foxfield Road, known as the Oliver-Hoffman property.

During a Sept. 13 city council planning and development committee meeting regarding the Springs at St. Charles project, 4th Ward Alderman Bryan Wirball had said he envisioned townhouses rather than apartments being built on the property. Wirball said he was concerned about the density of the plan along with traffic issues.

Residents also spoke at the meeting to voice their concerns. Former West Chicago alderman Nicholas Dzierzanowski also objected to the project's density. In addition, he was concerned the development would only add to traffic and flooding problems in the area.

He also said the development would not fit in with the nearby townhouses and single-family homes.

"While it's a very nice development, it just doesn't fit in this parcel or this area," Dzierzanowski said.