Pritzker: State 'in a good place' with COVID-19 subvariant, but it's closely monitoring trends

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday the Illinois Department of Public Health is monitoring spread of a highly infectious strain of omicron. Daily Herald File Photo, December 2021

With about 25% of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois linked to a superinfectious strain of the virus, health experts are "closely watching" trends although the state is still "in a good place," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Monday.

He urged school districts to ensure they have a robust COVID-19 testing in place in case of a surge.

The BA.2 subvariant of omicron is "30% to 50% more transmissible than the original and is causing surges in some places around the world," Pritzker noted.

"To be clear ... the number of admissions and COVID patients in hospitals across the state continues to stabilize and drop. The virus is very much still here and with us. It's not going away. But with vaccines -- the existing variants (are) manageable."

Pritzker added, "With cases low and hospitalizations low, this gives us time to be prepared for a potential next wave if it should happen. The state stockpile is nearly fully replenished; we have more than 1.5 million rapid tests on hand with half a million more (arriving) in the coming weeks."

"I'm also calling on all schools to consider their current testing capacity and make sure that they're prepared with a strong testing plan in place if we experience another surge."

He noted that "an estimated 25% of current cases in Illinois are from that BA.2 subvariant, and although that percentage is steadily rising, we have not seen a commensurate rise in cases or hospitalizations."