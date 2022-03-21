Pritzker distances himself from Kim Foxx as Irvin goes on attack

GOP gubernatorial hopeful Richard Irvin opened a new front today in his law-and-order campaign against Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker, and unlike some previous shots, there are signs that this one may have solidly found its mark.

In a statement, Irvin directly linked Pritzker to Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, suggesting he is "enabling" her effort to "release violent criminals from prison early."

It's not clear whether this is merely a single shot or the start of a real effort that will be amplified in Irvin's paid TV ads. But any association with Foxx, whose handling of the Jussie Smollett matter has continued to make headlines, may be a liability for Pritzker in suburban and downstate areas, and perhaps even parts of Chicago, giving rising crime rates here.

The Pritzker folks appear to realize just that, with a response in part that attacks fellow Democrat Foxx.

