 

Part of Kirk Road in Batavia closed while police investigate crash

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 3/21/2022 3:47 PM

Kirk Road is closed from Butterfield Road in Aurora to Pine Street in Batavia, as Batavia police investigate a serious crash that occurred early Monday afternoon.

According to an Aurora Police Facebook post, at least one person was killed. Batavia police could not be immediately reached for comment.

