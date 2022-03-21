Part of Kirk Road in Batavia closed while police investigate crash
Updated 3/21/2022 3:47 PM
Kirk Road is closed from Butterfield Road in Aurora to Pine Street in Batavia, as Batavia police investigate a serious crash that occurred early Monday afternoon.
According to an Aurora Police Facebook post, at least one person was killed. Batavia police could not be immediately reached for comment.
