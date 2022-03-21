Hanover Park men charged with robbing store of $21,000 in iPhones

Bail has been sent for two Hanover Park men who authorities say held up a Hanover Park telecommunications store at gunpoint earlier this month and made off with 23 iPhones worth more than $21,000.

Pernell Veal, 23, was ordered held on a $10,000 bail Monday on the armed robbery charge. Cori Parrott, 20, who prosecutors say also was wanted on warrants from DuPage County and Wisconsin, also was ordered held on $100,000.

Prosecutors say Veal and Parrott wore black clothes and face coverings when they entered the store in the 1600 block of Irving Park Road about 7:45 p.m. March 4. They ordered the employees to the back and then demanded one of them open the safe and deposit the cellphones -- valued at $21,737 -- into a red bag they brought with them, said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Dominica Puglise.

Video surveillance from earlier showed Parrott in a vehicle casing the store, she added

On March 17, police observed the same vehicle outside a residence on the 1700 block of Bell Drive in Hanover Park, Puglise said. The following day, police obtained a search warrant and recovered clothes matching those worn by the defendants along with a firearm and a red bag similar to that seen on the store's surveillance video, Puglise said.

Both men are scheduled to return to court April 8.