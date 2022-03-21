Feder: Weigel Broadcasting partners with Block Club Chicago on weekly newsmagazine
Updated 3/21/2022 6:46 AM
In the latest Chicago media partnership, Weigel Broadcasting and Block Club Chicago are joining forces to launch an innovative weekly newsmagazine show, Robert Feder reports.
Starting in April, "On the Block" will bring to life stories from the award-winning nonprofit neighborhood news site. The half-hour show will air multiple times each week on CW affiliate WCIU-Channel 26, WMEU-Channel 48.1 and MeTV Chicago.
Read the full story here.
