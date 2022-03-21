Centro de Informacion celebrates 50 years, bids 'despedida' to founding member

Centro de Informacion is celebrating its 50th anniversary of serving the Hispanic community in Elgin and the surrounding area today. Executive Director Jaime Garcia, one of the group's founders who has been involved for all 50 years, is retiring in June. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Centro de Informacion Executive Director Jaime Garcia shows off some of the annual gala posters from over the years that line a hallway in the agency's Elgin office. Rick West | Staff Photographer

For 50 years, Centro de Informacion has been serving the Hispanic community in and around Elgin.

As the nonprofit prepares many events to celebrate that milestone, it also will be saying goodbye to one of its founding members.

Executive Director Jaime Garcia was one of a handful of people who established the group in March 1972. He's been with Centro ever since in almost every capacity, including the past 15 years as director. He recently announced his June 30 retirement.

He's the only one left from the first day on March 21, 1972.

"I started thinking about this two or three years ago," Garcia said. "I decided to carry on until the 50th anniversary or I'm 75."

He'll turn 74 in May.

"You want to be sharp and at your best, especially when lives are dependent on you," he said. "And even though I'm stepping down, I'll still be around to be helpful."

Garcia said there were an estimated 5,000 Latinos in the Elgin area when the group started half a century ago.

"We thought that was a lot back then," he said.

That number has increased twentyfold in Elgin, Carpentersville and surrounding areas over the passing years.

He said the idea behind what became Centro came from the fact there were no bilingual workers at many institutions that Spanish-speaking immigrants needed to get established in the area, such as government offices and banks.

"There were a few of us in town who would always get phone calls whenever someone needed to open a bank account or get a driver's license or apply for a social security card," Garcia said.

Garcia, who at the time was working part-time with the United Methodist churches in Elgin, got together with the Rev. Ivan Rivera of St. Joseph Catholic Church and decided to pool resources and start an organization.

"It was very much a Christian outreach program, but it was just helping, not evangelizing," Garcia explained.

The all-volunteer group opened with no money in a small, one-room office offered to them by Club Guadalupano in what is now the Elgin Senior Services building. The group opened every Tuesday afternoon and evening, offering information, referrals and advocacy.

"Very much what we're doing now," Garcia said.

Only now, they're doing it with three locations, 16 paid staff members and a budget of more than $1 million.

Garcia estimates Centro has helped roughly 150,000 individuals in his 15 years as executive director.

The group will be hosting several events over the year to mark its 50 years of service to Hispanic immigrants, starting with an open house at the Elgin location from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 7. The public is invited to the free event.

"It's just a chance to come by and say happy birthday to Centro de Informacion," he said.

Next, the group will have its first community day luncheon since 2019. This event takes place May 4 at the Elgin Country Club.

The group's annual gala Oct. 1 will be in-person for the first time in years, moving to the Q Center in St. Charles to accommodate a larger crowd commensurate with the milestone anniversary.

Garcia said Centro's growth and strong finances made it easier for him to leave, knowing the group is in such good shape.

"Thirty-five years as a volunteer and 15 as director," he said. "It has just been a part of my life for so long. There comes a time when you say, 'OK, this is it.' And it makes it easier knowing Centro de Informacion is here to stay."