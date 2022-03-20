Woman charged after parking lot fight in Wheeling Township
Updated 3/20/2022 2:19 PM
A 24-year old woman sustained minor injuries in a fight early Saturday morning in a Wheeling Township bar parking lot.
The Cook County Sheriff's office said a 21-year-old woman, who was unnamed, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery.
Deputies responded at 2:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of an altercation in a parking lot of a bar on the 1200 block of West Rand Road.
When officers arrived, they saw the two women fighting.
The 24-year-old victim was treated on the scene by Palatine Fire Department paramedics.
