Woman charged after parking lot fight in Wheeling Township

A 24-year old woman sustained minor injuries in a fight early Saturday morning in a Wheeling Township bar parking lot.

The Cook County Sheriff's office said a 21-year-old woman, who was unnamed, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery.

Deputies responded at 2:15 a.m. Saturday to a report of an altercation in a parking lot of a bar on the 1200 block of West Rand Road.

When officers arrived, they saw the two women fighting.

The 24-year-old victim was treated on the scene by Palatine Fire Department paramedics.