Ex-presidents Clinton and Bush make unannounced visit to Ukrainian Village church in Chicago
Posted3/20/2022 1:00 AM
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush paid an unannounced visit to a Ukrainian Village church in Chicago earlier this week to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.
The former presidents from opposite political parties posted videos of their visit to social media Friday, laying flowers at the steps of Saints Volodymyr & Olha Catholic Church, 739 N. Oakley Blvd.
The visit from Bush and Clinton came without any media notice or neighborhood fanfare. Video shows the two placing the flowers and pausing for a moment of reflection.
• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. See the full story and video at chicago.suntimes.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.