Cyclist injured after being struck by car in Hawthorn Woods

A bicyclist was taken to a hospital after a crash between a car and a bicyclist in Hawthorn Woods Sunday afternoon, according to Hawthorn Woods officials.

A Hawthorn Woods police officer responded to reports of a crash near Gilmer and North Chevy Chase roads just after 1 p.m. and found a bystander had applied a tourniquet to the bicyclist, who had injuries to his lower extremities, according to John Malcolm, director of public safety.

Once the officer was on scene, he applied his own tourniquet until the Countryside Fire Department was able to take the cyclist to Advocate Condell Medical Center. The cyclist was "conscious and alert" following the crash, according to Malcolm.

Countryside Fire Protection District officials said the injuries were "traumatic."

Gilmer Road was closed down in both directions for about an hour after the crash.

Malcolm said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.