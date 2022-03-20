Barrington school officials: LGBTQ students targeted in TikTok-inspired attack

Police and Barrington Unit District 220 school officials are investigating reports that two students who are members of the high school's LGBTQ community were attacked with pellet guns in a TikTok challenge last week.

According to published accounts, a student aimed a toy rifle and shot pellets at the students in a parking lot next to the school's entrance.

Barrington Police Chief Dave Dorn said in an email that the case is currently under investigation.

Barrington High School Principal Steve McWilliams emailed parents and guardians about Wednesday's incident.

He said some students participated in an "Orbeez" TikTok challenge, in which teens shoot toy beads at each other with toy guns.

Orbeez is a manufacturer of the toy beads.

In the message sent Thursday, McWilliams wrote, "During our investigation, we have learned that some of the students who were the victims of this incident are members of our LGBTQ+ community. We have spoken to all parties involved and have referred this incident to the Barrington Police Department for further processing."

He added, "Disciplinary consequences will be in place for the students involved, and we have been meeting and supporting the impacted students."

McWilliams said the district also reached out to members of the school's Gay Straight Alliance, saying, "Let us be clear: Hate has no place in Barrington 220. As a community, we stand for respect and inclusion."

The school has trusted adults students can contact if they need help, he said. Students can also visit the Safety 220 webpage.

On Friday, District 220 Superintendent Robert Hunt sent a message to the district community as well.

"Please know the district took immediate action to investigate and issue appropriate consequences for those who participated in the challenge," he wrote. "Additionally, we are providing support for the victims and any others who have been impacted by this event."

Hunt said open and honest dialogue with children is critically important.

Attempts to reach the family of the targeted students were unsuccessful.