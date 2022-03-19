Serious injuries, including to 3-year-old, from head-on crash in Long Grove

Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries after a head-on collision in Long Grove Friday, police said.

A 24-year-old woman from Waukegan was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville after the crash between her Chevrolet Cruz and a Honda Accord at Route 53 and Schaeffer Road at about 3:20 p.m.

Her two passengers from Waukegan, a 3-year-old girl and 22-year-old man, were taken to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Lake County sheriff's police said.

All three had serious injuries, but they are not life-threatening. The driver initially was admitted with critical injuries.

A preliminary investigation found the Chevrolet, traveling north on Route 53, crossed into southbound lanes possibly to avoid a driver turning left onto Schaeffer Road. The Chevrolet struck the Honda, driven by a 34-year-old woman from Hanover Park, police said.

The driver of the Honda had minor injuries and declined a trip to the hospital.

The Lake County sheriff's office Technical Crash Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation.