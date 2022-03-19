After Frida comes Warhol: College of DuPage announces its next big exhibition, in summer 2023

This rendering by Cleve Carney Museum of Art curator Justin Witte hints at an immersive lobby design for a summer 2023 exhibit devoted to the late American pop artist Andy Warhol at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of Justin Witte/Cleve Carney Museum of Art

Andy Warhol's "Campbell's Soup II: New England Clam Chowder" from 1969 will be featured in a summer 2023 exhibit devoted to American pop artist Andy Warhol at College of DuPage's Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Glen Ellyn. Courtesy of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc./Licensed by Artists Rights Society

Walter Johnson from the College of DuPage, left, speaks to Glen Ellyn Village President Mark Senak, right, during a Saturday announcement party for a summer 2023 Andy Warhol exhibition at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center in Glen Ellyn hosted an announcement party Saturday for its summer 2023 exhibit devoted to the famed American pop artist Andy Warhol. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The late American 20th-century pop artist Andy Warhol predicted that everyone would have 15 minutes of fame. But Warhol's own popularity appears to have no limits, and College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn soon will be doing its part to spotlight his works.

On Saturday, the college's McAninch Arts Center hosted a party to officially announce that its Cleve Carney Museum of Art will be hosting a major immersive Warhol exhibition in the summer of 2023.

It follows the college's 2021 summer blockbuster exhibit, "Frida Kahlo: Timeless," and promises to be even bigger.

Andy Warhol in 1987. - Associated Press

The Warhol exhibit will take up 10,000 square feet inside and out of the McAninch Arts Center, according to museum curator Justin Witte. The exhibition also will prominently showcase the collection of another institution, just like the original Kahlo works that were on loan from Mexico's Olmedo Museum.

Bank of America was a corporate sponsor of the Kahlo exhibit, and now it will be sharing its corporate-owned exhibition "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop." The 94 works, including a Marilyn Monroe silk-screen and a painting of a Campbell's soup can, are from the Bank of America Collection and will be displayed in the galleries of the Cleve Carney Museum.

Rita Cook, president of Bank of America Chicago, said the company's "Art in our Communities" program loans out its artworks at no charge to select nonprofit institutions.

"We take our corporate art collection, and we make it free and accessible to communities," Cook said. "And we let them keep the economic benefits to reinvest in the arts and culture, which was really hit hard during the pandemic."

Andy Warhol's "Marilyn" from 1970 is set to be featured in a summer 2023 exhibit devoted to Andy Warhol at College of DuPage's Cleve Carney Museum of Art in Glen Ellyn. The exhibit features 94 pieces from Bank of America's "Andy Warhol Portfolios: A Life in Pop." - Courtesy of The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, Inc./Licensed by Artists Rights Society

Witte also said the Cleve Carney Museum possesses around 165 of its own Warhol works (given as gifts by donors). These will make up the bulk of other planned exhibits throughout the McAninch Arts Center.

Like the 2021 Kahlo exhibit, the Warhol exhibition will feature a family area with a custom-made video in collaboration with a children's book author. The McAninch outdoor patio also will be transformed with artistic flourishes to give the impression of New York's Central Park.

"This is going to be an inclusive experience," Witte said. "It doesn't matter what your level of knowledge is, we'll be welcoming and we're here to share the story."

McAninch Arts Center Executive Director Diana Martinez said there will be plenty of educational tie-ins with college students and faculty to match Warhol's interdisciplinary output, which included graphic design, film, photography and drama.

Martinez said the exhibit's early announcement is meant to help build up sponsorship and to inspire cross-promotion with area businesses and restaurants. That way they can start planning pop art-inspired merchandise or menus -- just like with the 2021 Kahlo exhibit.

The Warhol exhibit runs from June 3, 2023, to Sept. 10, 2023. Tickets will go on sale Aug. 6.