Why sidewalk snow scofflaws might have to pay more in Des Plaines

A person shows how the sidewalk on the 1500 block of South Lee Street in Des Plaines is covered by snow and ice this winter, despite a city ordinance requiring clear sidewalks. City officials are set to raise the fines for noncompliance. Courtesy of Des Plaines

Frustrated with commercial property owners who don't remove snow from public sidewalks each winter, Des Plaines officials are set to boost fines for stepping in and doing that work.

The city council on Monday will decide whether to add a mobilization fee of at least $250 to what it charges property owners when public works crews have to remove snow off sidewalks at their businesses.

At the moment, each pass with a snowplow costs $500 plus a 25% administrative fee. Putting down salt to melt ice costs $500 plus the 25% administrative fee, too.

That's on top of fines for not clearing 2 inches or more of snow within 24 hours after a storm. Fines can be $250 for a first offense, up to $500 for a second offense and $750 for additional violations.

That fine structure will remain in place under the proposed plan.

Although it's a concern citywide, officials have said snow accumulation on sidewalks especially is a problem along Lee Street between the Canadian National Railroad tracks and Oakton Street. That's in the 5th Ward.

"We have a responsibility and an obligation to the people we represent," 5th Ward Alderman Carla Brookman said last month. "This can't go on another year."

Monday's city council meeting is set for 7 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St. It can be viewed live online at desplaines.org/access-your-government/city-departments/media-services/dptv-live-webstream.