Naperville drive led by Will County Board members to aid Ukrainians

A Naperville Republican and Democrat are joining forces to collect items to send to Ukraine and help those in need.

Will County Board members Mimi Cowan, a Democrat, and Julie Berkowicz, a Republican, are hosting a collection drive Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donated items can be dropped off in the parking lot of Dunkin' Donuts, 4003 Plainfield-Naperville Road in Naperville.

The Naperville women represent Will County Board District 11.

Saturday's collection event is part of a larger regional drive -- supported by the Will County Board and the city of Lockport -- to help support Ukrainians whose country has come under attack by Russian forces.

"I think everyone feels for the people of Ukraine and sees the destruction and terror that is happening and wants to support them," said Cowan, who also serves as Will County Board speaker.

Needed items that can be dropped off Saturday include gauze, gauze pads, sterile wipes, self-adhesive bandages, hemostatic swabs and patches, pain relievers, saline eye drops, small jars of Vaseline, blankets, backpacks, sleeping bags, toothbrushes, Pepto-Bismol chewables, diapers, baby wipes, feminine hygiene products, coloring books, crayons and markers.

Clothing and food will not be accepted.

"It's an opportunity for us to help others," Berkowicz said.

Cowan said fellow board member Annette Parker, a Lockport Republican, had asked about sponsoring the collection drive. Other county board members are hosting drives in their districts to collect items.

The county board is working with the city of Lockport to collect items. The items will be shipped from Ss. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Palos Park to Poland for transport to Ukraine.

Those who cannot make Saturday's drop-off in Naperville can contact Berkowicz or Cowan to make arrangements to drop off their items. The city of Lockport also is collecting items from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 21 through March 25 at 222 E. 9th Street, Lockport, in the City Hall gym.

Cowan can be reached at (630) 621-5958, and Berkowicz can be reached at (630) 881-3139.