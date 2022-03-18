Morton Arboretum expert: Preparation and patience now are key to a bountiful garden later

Morton Arboretum plant experts recommend pruning plants and tidying gardens in advance of the spring planting season -- but not necessarily digging just yet. Courtesy of the Morton Arboretum

April showers bring May flowers, but preparation will really help your garden grow, and with spring arriving Sunday, there's no time like the present to get started -- though it may mean starting slowly.

Part of the preparation involves making sure plants are appropriate for the space where you intend to plant them, says Julie Janoski, plant clinic manager for the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. She recommends gardeners research which plants require sun and which plants thrive in shade.

Preparing for spring gardening also means tidying up the plant bed, clearing debris, picking up trash, pruning dead branches from shrubs and cutting back last year's perennials, all of which can be done "as long as the soil isn't squishy," Janoski says.

Even though gardeners might be tempted to begin digging now, Janoski urges them to exercise restraint for a little while longer.

"Patience is part of this plan," says Janoski, who suggests homeowners wait until the soil dries out before starting to dig "so you're not destroying the composition of the soil when you're working it.

"Right now, you're literally squishing (the dirt), and that's terrible for your soil," she says.

To that end, she recommends leaving leaves and mulch on beds for a few more weeks until after the last major freeze-thaw cycle. She suggests waiting until mid-April after checking to ensure the soil has drained.

"While you're being patient, it's a great time to plan ahead ... and do your plant research," says Janoski, adding that planning is almost as much fun as gardening, which she describes as a "wonderful, healthy and enjoyable experience."

Janoski's tips also apply to container gardens whose plants require a delicate touch because they are more susceptible to cold spells.

As soon as the soil is workable, Janoski recommends planting trees and shrubs that, she says, tolerate cold better than other plants. She advises gardeners wait to plant perennials until temperatures are consistently above freezing.

She also urges gardeners to start weeding early.

"It's easier to take care of weeds when they're just sprouting," she says. "Dig them out as soon as you see them" before they have a chance to overtake fledgling plants.