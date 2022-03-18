Feder: At top-rated WGN Morning News, Lauren Jiggetts enjoys 'freedom to be myself'

Long before Lauren Jiggetts joined WGN-Channel 9 to anchor its top-rated morning news show, she already qualified as one of "Chicago's Very Own," Robert Feder reports.

As the daughter of Dan Jiggetts, former Chicago Bears offensive tackle and one of the founding fathers of sports/talk WSCR 670-AM, she grew up in north suburban Long Grove and began making a name for herself at Stevenson High School.

Even then she was one to watch.

