Deer causes dump truck to swerve into utility pole in Lake Barrington

A deer in the roadway caused a dump truck driver to swerve and knock down a ComEd utility pole on Miller Road near the intersection with Wedgewood Lane in Lake Barrington. Courtesy of Chris Covelli

A dump truck driver trying to avoid deer on the road swerved and knocked down a ComEd utility pole on Miller Road near the intersection with Wedgewood Lane in Lake Barrington, snarling traffic Friday afternoon.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said the crash left spilled the contents of the dump truck -- debris from a building renovation -- onto the roadway. Traffic was closed in both directions from 2:30 p.m. to just before 5 p.m. while ComEd repaired the utility pole and a contractor cleaned up the debris, Covelli said.

Covelli said no citations will be issued against the driver, a 47-year-old Hawthorn Woods man.

Wauconda Fire District Acting Battalion Chief Jason Daun said the driver was able to free himself from the rolled-over truck before first responders arrived. The driver was evaluated for injuries at the scene but was not hospitalized, Daun said.