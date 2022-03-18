COVID-19 case levels stagnate, hospitalizations continue decline

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline in Illinois while the state's seven-day case positivity rate has remained relatively flat over the past week, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures. Courtesy of Edward Hospital

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Illinois are continuing their steady decline, with 528 patients currently being treated statewide.

That's down 21.9% from a week ago, according to figures released today by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Of those hospitalized, 88 were in intensive care. That's a 19.4% drop from the 108 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds March 10.

IDPH officials reported 123 more have died of COVID-19 in the past week, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 33,198.

Another 7,467 new cases were diagnosed as well since March 11, IDPH records show. Since the outset of the pandemic, 3,053,185 infections have been recorded statewide.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate was at 1.3% Thursday, and has remained relatively stagnant over the past week. It was at 1.3% a week earlier, IDPH records show.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting every county in Illinois is at a low community risk level. Illinois is the only state in the Midwest to have reached that level.

The CDC's COVID-19 tracking website is experiencing technical issues and updated vaccination data wasn't immediately available.

According to IDPH vaccination records, 56,726 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide over the past six days.

Vaccine providers in Illinois have now administered 21,273,924 doses since they became available in December 2020.