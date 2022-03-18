Chicago mayoral hopeful says he'll offer $1 million worth of free gas next week
Updated 3/18/2022 3:49 PM
A day after creating traffic jams with his offer of free gas, businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson said Friday he will do it again next week -- and this time he will be giving away $1 million worth.
"When we are down at Grant Park with 100,000 people for a rock concert, people don't seem to be concerned about that," Wilson said Friday, in response to those who might be worried about the traffic.
Wilson said he will also expand the number of stations involved in the giveaway to 50, with some of them in the suburbs as well as Chicago. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. March 24 and last until the money runs out.
