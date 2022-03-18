Chicago mayoral hopeful says he'll offer $1 million worth of free gas next week

Chicago mayoral candidate Willie Wilson said the stations participating in the gas giveaway March 24 will be in the city as well as some suburbs, but no list has been released yet. Associated Press, 2018

Stefano Esposito/Chicago Sun-TimesA Cadillac pulls into the BP station at Montrose and Pulaski, one of 10 stations where businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson was giving away gasoline on Thursday morning.

A day after creating traffic jams with his offer of free gas, businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson said Friday he will do it again next week -- and this time he will be giving away $1 million worth.

"When we are down at Grant Park with 100,000 people for a rock concert, people don't seem to be concerned about that," Wilson said Friday, in response to those who might be worried about the traffic.

Wilson said he will also expand the number of stations involved in the giveaway to 50, with some of them in the suburbs as well as Chicago. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. March 24 and last until the money runs out.

