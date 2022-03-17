Police searching for patient who left Aurora hospital

Aurora police are searching for a missing patient from Mercy Hospital.

Saul Valdez, 28, went missing around 5 p.m., Thursday, according to a police Facebook post. He was last seen wearing green scrubs and a hospital bracelet. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.

If you spot Valdez, do not attempt to approach him, authorities warn, and instead call 911.