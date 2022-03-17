Police searching for patient who left Aurora hospital
Updated 3/17/2022 7:03 PM
Aurora police are searching for a missing patient from Mercy Hospital.
Saul Valdez, 28, went missing around 5 p.m., Thursday, according to a police Facebook post. He was last seen wearing green scrubs and a hospital bracelet. He is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds.
If you spot Valdez, do not attempt to approach him, authorities warn, and instead call 911.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.