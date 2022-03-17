Naperville's Naperbrook, Springbrook golf courses open this week

The Naperville Park District announced Naperbrook and Springbrook golf courses are opening this week.

Springbrook opened Wednesday while Naperbrook was scheduled to open Friday, although both courses will be available only for walking. Golf carts won't be allowed until the course conditions are suitable.

A $3.5 million renovation at Springbrook is scheduled to begin in August, which will force the golf course to close beginning Aug. 1. The practice areas will remain open. Depending on the growth and maturing of new turf, Springbrook will reopen in late spring or early summer in 2023.

Naperbrook's driving range and practice green were expanded last year. The drainage improvements made at Springbrook will allow for the renovation of bunkers and green surrounds and trees this summer.

Information about the improvements at Naperbrook and Springbrook golf courses can be found at golfnaperville.org.