Loaves and Fishes launches online grocery market

Loaves and Fishes Community Services has launched a new online grocery market for clients.

One of the state's largest food pantries, Loaves and Fishes created the service because in-person shopping can be difficult for clients who work multiple jobs or have physical constraints. Clients can complete an order online within 10 minutes.

Clients can access the online market through the Loaves and Fishes website at lffood.org. A variety of items is available at no charge, including fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy items, bread, frozen foods and household items.

The online grocery market project was made possible through community support and from a Thierer Foundation grant.

"Very importantly, Loaves and Fishes intentionally designed the online market software so that any food pantry in the United States could easily use the software for their own clients," said Loaves and Fishes President and CEO Mike Havala.