Hinz: Suburban projects abound in $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package
Updated 3/17/2022 4:15 PM
There's money to help Joliet get Lake Michigan water and expand counseling and shelter services to at-risk LGBTQ kids. Not to mention all sorts of sewer work, $750,000 to give often-stressed urban trees a better chance to grow, a Kane County jail-diversion program, and funds for a University of Illinois expansion.
Tucked into the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package Congress approved last week is a good chunk of money, likely topping $100 million, for local projects in the Chicago metropolitan area.
