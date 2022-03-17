Hinz: Suburban projects abound in $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package

Local projects in the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package Congress approved last week include $3 million to convert the Old Joliet Prison into a museum. Courtesy of Heritage Corridor

There's money to help Joliet get Lake Michigan water and expand counseling and shelter services to at-risk LGBTQ kids. Not to mention all sorts of sewer work, $750,000 to give often-stressed urban trees a better chance to grow, a Kane County jail-diversion program, and funds for a University of Illinois expansion.

Tucked into the $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package Congress approved last week is a good chunk of money, likely topping $100 million, for local projects in the Chicago metropolitan area.

• Get the full report at Crain's Chicago Business.