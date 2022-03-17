 

Gas giveaway causes blocks-long traffic jams

  • A Cadillac pulls into the BP station at Montrose and Pulaski, one of 10 stations where businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson was giving away gasoline on Thursday morning.

    A Cadillac pulls into the BP station at Montrose and Pulaski, one of 10 stations where businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson was giving away gasoline on Thursday morning. Stefano Esposito/Chicago Sun-Times

  • Police officers help manage traffic as drivers wait in line for free gas Thursday morning at a station near Pulaski Road and Montrose Avenue in Chicago.

    Police officers help manage traffic as drivers wait in line for free gas Thursday morning at a station near Pulaski Road and Montrose Avenue in Chicago. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

 
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 
 
Updated 3/17/2022 3:19 PM

The gas station shimmered up ahead, like an oasis for the woman's thirsty vehicle -- a tantalizing half-dozen car lengths away.

She'd been waiting for 2½ hours Thursday morning to get some of mayoral candidate Willie Wilson's free gasoline, from a BP station at Pulaski Road and Montrose Avenue. But then a Chicago police officer directing traffic told her she was in the wrong lane. He wouldn't let her cut in, causing the woman to yell an expletive over and over.

 

The woman's futile shouts were soon lost in the cacophony of car horns heard up and down a line of cars that stretched as far as the eye could see south of Pulaski along Elston.

It perhaps wasn't surprising, given the skyrocketing price of gas.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 