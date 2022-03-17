Gas giveaway causes blocks-long traffic jams

Police officers help manage traffic as drivers wait in line for free gas Thursday morning at a station near Pulaski Road and Montrose Avenue in Chicago. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times

A Cadillac pulls into the BP station at Montrose and Pulaski, one of 10 stations where businessman and mayoral candidate Willie Wilson was giving away gasoline on Thursday morning. Stefano Esposito/Chicago Sun-Times

The gas station shimmered up ahead, like an oasis for the woman's thirsty vehicle -- a tantalizing half-dozen car lengths away.

She'd been waiting for 2½ hours Thursday morning to get some of mayoral candidate Willie Wilson's free gasoline, from a BP station at Pulaski Road and Montrose Avenue. But then a Chicago police officer directing traffic told her she was in the wrong lane. He wouldn't let her cut in, causing the woman to yell an expletive over and over.

The woman's futile shouts were soon lost in the cacophony of car horns heard up and down a line of cars that stretched as far as the eye could see south of Pulaski along Elston.

It perhaps wasn't surprising, given the skyrocketing price of gas.

