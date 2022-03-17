Feder: WGN legend Merri Dee dies at 85
Updated 3/17/2022 6:33 AM
Merri Dee is being remembered as an inspirational and groundbreaking broadcaster whose name was synonymous with "Chicago's Very Own" WGN-Channel 9 for generations, Robert Feder reports.
The retired staff announcer and director of community relations died in her sleep at home Wednesday, according to family. She was 85.
