East Dundee Police Chief named Chief of the Year

East Dundee's new police chief, James Kruger, has been named Chief of the Year by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

Kruger will be recognized April 29 during the association's annual conference.

The 40-year law enforcement veteran was named East Dundee's police chief in February. Before that, he served as police chief in Oak Brook for a decade. He also served as police chief in Roselle and Winfield after serving 20 years with the Carpentersville Police Department.

During his tenure as Oak Brook's police chief, Kruger also served as president of the association, a statewide organization with 1,300 members.

"Jim is a servant leader, and if you want to know what that means, just watch what he does and how he speaks, and you'll know the answer," said Hazel Crest Police Chief Mitchell R. Davis, who also serves as ILACP president. "Chief Kruger has been a mentor to so many law enforcement officers over the years, and he is respected broadly as one of the best chiefs in Illinois."

At his swearing-in ceremony in East Dundee, several colleagues from area departments attended to show their support for Kruger.

"This award solidifies the many comments I had received about having made the right choice in hiring him," Village President Jeff Lynam said Thursday. "I think it's wonderful, and it's well-deserved. We are just as excited as we can be. It's a real honor for him, his family and the village."

Kruger Thursday said he was honored by the award.

"I'm extremely humbled by the recognition, especially because it comes from my peers and an association I care so much about and that I think is so vitally important in our state," said Kruger, adding he was surprised when he received news of the recognition.

Kruger says he is pleased with the welcome and support he has received in East Dundee. Though only a month into the job, Kruger said he is continuing the work started before him on advancing the department's accreditation. He added that he is reviewing community needs to ensure the department continues to provide appropriate services, and said he plans to mentor and work with staff to help grow the "next generation of leaders."

Kruger is the seventh police chief to be named Chief of the Year since the organization began the program in 2015.

According to an ILACP news release, Kruger worked on diversity issues for the organization in the past decade. As police chief in Oak Brook, he worked with the Unity Partnership of DuPage County to build relationships with minority populations who live or work in Oak Brook.

In 2018, he worked with the NAACP Illinois Conference to develop the historic "Ten Shared Principles." According to the association, the document highlights areas of common ground between law enforcement agencies and communities of color.

The principles have been adopted by more than 280 Illinois police agencies, according to the news release.

In the news release, the association's executive director, Ed Wojcicki, said Kruger has been a leader in officer wellness and has worked with chaplains and social service professionals to connect officers needing services. He also has advocated for the Special Olympics and started a Polar Plunge in Oak Brook to support Special Olympics.

"There is just so much he has done for us," Wojcicki said, "and I personally go to him when I need advice or insight on just about every issue."