Adults, children injured in 4-vehicle crash in Long Grove
Updated 3/17/2022 6:25 PM
Daily Herald correspondent
A Long Grove crash involving four vehicles caused multiple injuries Thursday afternoon.
About 3:30 p.m., a 20-year-old McHenry man driving a Dodge Journey rear-ended a stopped Ford Mustang on eastbound Route 22 at Krueger Road, according to the Lake County sheriff's office. The impact caused a chain-reaction crash involving two more vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz, the sheriff's office said.
An adult passenger of the Ford Mustang and an adult and two children in the Mercedes-Benz suffered injuries that were not life-threatening., officials said.
