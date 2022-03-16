Police: Man punched mother of his newborn in hospital during argument over name

A 27-year-old Round Lake man punched the mother of his newborn in the head Monday during an argument over what to name the child, authorities say.

Tevin M. Hoskins, of the 200 block of West Forest Avenue, is charged with two counts of misdemeanor domestic violence. A judge set his bail at $35,000 Tuesday. Hoskins would need to put up $3,500 to go free while the case is pending.

Lake County state's attorney's office spokesman Steve Spagnolo said Hoskins punched the woman in a Highland Park Hospital room some hours after she gave birth to their child. Spagnolo said the child was not in the room at the time of the assault.

Spagnolo said the woman's injury required stitches.

Hoskins left the hospital and was apprehended by Highland Park police about 4 p.m. Monday during a traffic stop near Park Avenue West and Skokie Valley Road, according to police documents.

Hoskins is due back in court March 23.