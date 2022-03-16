New member to join Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 board

Daily Herald report

The Park Ridge-Niles School District 64 board's newest member will be sworn in during Thursday's meeting.

Larry Ryles was chosen to fill a vacancy on the panel earlier this month. He'll replace Rebecca Little, who resigned in February.

A Park Ridge resident, Ryles was elected to the school board in 2017 and served until 2021.

More recently, he's been a member of Park Ridge's planning and zoning commission.

The school board will formally recognize Little's nearly three years on the panel Thursday.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. at Field Elementary School, 707 Wisner St., Park Ridge.