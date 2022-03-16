Feder: Broadcast technicians go on strike at WTTW
Updated 3/16/2022 9:41 PM
Broadcast technicians and other employees at WTTW-Channel 11 went on strike Wednesday shortly before the start of the nightly news program "Chicago Tonight."
Local Union 1220 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, representing more than two dozen technicians, graphic artists and floor crew members, announced the walkout at 6 p.m.
WTTW aired a "Best of Chicago Tonight" rerun in place of a live broadcast at 7 p.m.
