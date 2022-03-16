Donation event for Ukraine Saturday in Ingleside

A drop-off donation event for Ukraine will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 19, at the Grant Township office, 26725 W. Molidor Road, Ingleside.

Medical supplies including tourniquets and antibacterial ointment; food such as protein bars and coffee; clothing such as hats and socks; and essentials, including tactical backpacks and knee pads are sought. All items must be new.

The event is sponsored by Antioch, Avon, Grant, Lake Villa, Newport and Wauconda townships. For a full list of requested items visit http://www.granttownshipcenter.org/.