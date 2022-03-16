Des Plaines library offering virtual program with humorist Jenny Lawson
Updated 3/16/2022 1:34 PM
The Des Plaines Public Library will offer a virtual program with humorist Jenny Lawson on March 30.
Lawson's newest book is called "Broken (in the best possible way)."
The discussion is set for 7 p.m. over Zoom. It's sponsored by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration between public libraries.
Registration is required and can be done at calendar.dppl.org/event/6110341.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.