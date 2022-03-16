Des Plaines library offering virtual program with humorist Jenny Lawson

The Des Plaines Public Library will offer a virtual program with humorist Jenny Lawson on March 30.

Lawson's newest book is called "Broken (in the best possible way)."

The discussion is set for 7 p.m. over Zoom. It's sponsored by Illinois Libraries Present, a statewide collaboration between public libraries.

Registration is required and can be done at calendar.dppl.org/event/6110341.