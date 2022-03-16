 

Aurora police searching for runaway teen

  • Edy Yat-Tzul

By Nicola Andrews
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 3/16/2022 10:24 PM

Aurora police are searching for an Aurora boy last seen locally about a month ago.

Edy Yat-Tzul, 15, was last seen on the west side of Aurora before running away from home, according to police. Yat-Tzul took all of his belongings, and officials suspect he may have left the state.

 

Anyone with information on Yat-Tzul's whereabouts should call the police department at (630) 256-5500.

