Who's running for statewide offices

SPRINGFIELD -- In addition to the governor's race, the most contentious Illinois primary battles will be for the secretary of state nominations.

Longtime Democratic incumbent Jesse White is stepping down after six terms in office. On the Democratic side, former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias and Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia appear to be the leading candidates, while Chicago Alderman David Moore and charity director Sidney Moore, of Homewood, are also in the race.

On the Republican side, former U.S. Attorney John Milhiser of Springfield and state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington are competing for the nomination. Also in the race is former Chicago police officer Michelle Turney, who also is affiliated with the group We Are The People Illinois, which has called for investigations into unfounded claims of voter fraud in the 2020 elections.

In the race for attorney general, three Republicans have lined up to challenge incumbent Democrat Kwame Raoul. They are Thomas DeVore, the southern Illinois lawyer best known for his lawsuits challenging the Pritzker administration's COVID-19 mitigations; Deerfield attorney Steve Kim; and David Shestokas, a former Cook County assistant state's attorney who is a hearing officer for the Chicago Board of Elections.

In the race for state treasurer, Republican state Rep. Tom Demmer of Dixon and Lake Bluff resident Patrice McDermand, also of We Are The People Illinois, will vie to challenge incumbent Democrat Michael Frerichs.

And in the race for Illinois comptroller, Republicans Shannon Teresi, a certified public accountant from Crystal Lake, and Michael Kinney, a Carol Stream resident, will compete for the nomination to challenge incumbent Democrat Susana Mendoza.

Seven teams of Republicans have filed to run for governor and lieutenant governor:

• State Sen. Darren Bailey of Xenia and his running mate, Stephanie Trussel of Lisle.

• Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin and his running mate, state Rep. Avery Bourne of Morrisonville.

• Bull Valley businessman Gary Rabine and his running mate, Aaron Del Mar of Palatine.

• Former state Sen. Paul Schimpf of Waterloo and his running mate, Carolyn Schofield of Crystal Lake.

• Max Solomon, a Hazel Crest lawyer who originally is from Nigeria, and his running mate, Latasha Fields, a Chicago resident who founded Christian Home Educators Support System.

• Venture capitalist Jesse Sullivan of Petersburg and his running mate, Kathleen Murphy of Warrenville.

• Emily Johnson of Wheaton and running mate Bret Mahle of Orland Park, who are members of the group We Are the People Illinois.

One other GOP candidate, Country Club Hills resident Keisha Smith, filed for governor without a running mate, something that a State Board of Elections spokesman said could be grounds for disqualification because state law requires candidates for governor and lieutenant governor to run as a team.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Lt. Gov. Juiliana Stratton also face one challenge from within their own party, Beverly Miles, a nurse and Army veteran from Chicago, and her running mate, Karla Shaw of Chicago.