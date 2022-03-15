 

Registration for Naperville Park District garden plot opens next week

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 3/15/2022 1:12 PM

The Naperville Park District is opening registration next week for the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots.

Located at 811 S. West St. in Naperville, the garden plots are rented to the public each year after priority registration concludes for returning gardeners. Registration begins at noon March 22 for Naperville residents and at noon March 24 for nonresidents.

 

Garden plot registration may be completed online, by calling (630) 848-5000 or in person at the Alfred Rubin Riverwalk Community Center and the Fort Hill Community Center.

A map of the garden plots, a set of guidelines and other resources are listed at www.napervilleparks.org/gardenplots.

"New and experienced gardeners are welcome at the Ron Ory Community Garden Plots," Angelique Harshman, the nature center manager, said in a statement. "We have full or half plots available, and offer free gardening workshops to assist beginning gardeners in planning and managing their garden."

