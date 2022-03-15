Police seeking help locating missing Buffalo Grove man
Updated 3/15/2022 7:57 AM
Buffalo Grove police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 83-year-old man.
Police said Naum Ferman was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of Old Oak Drive on foot at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Ferman is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown winter hat, black jacket, dark blue sweatpants and gym shoes. He is also described as having an "unshaven beard."
Police say Ferman has a condition that places him at risk.
Anyone with information about Ferman's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Buffalo Grove police at (847) 459-2560.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.