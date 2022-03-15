Police seeking help locating missing Buffalo Grove man

Buffalo Grove police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 83-year-old man.

Police said Naum Ferman was last seen leaving his home on the 100 block of Old Oak Drive on foot at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Ferman is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown winter hat, black jacket, dark blue sweatpants and gym shoes. He is also described as having an "unshaven beard."

Police say Ferman has a condition that places him at risk.

Anyone with information about Ferman's whereabouts is urged to call 911 or Buffalo Grove police at (847) 459-2560.