Pingree Grove gets $3.5 million to build second water treatment plant

The village of Pingree Grove will receive $3.5 million in federal funding for construction of a second water treatment facility.

This funding was secured by U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, a Democrat from Naperville, through a new federal Community Project Funding initiative for fiscal year 2022.

"On behalf of the residents of Pingree Grove, we are pleased to accept this federal funding to help further our mission to increase the Village of Pingree Grove's water infrastructure sustainability and continue to provide clean drinking water to our expanding community," Village President Steve Wiedmeyer said in an announcement of the funding.

The funding will be used to construct a new treatment plant and well, which officials say will improve the village's public water supply.