New BBQ restaurant opening in Glen Ellyn
Updated 3/15/2022 1:07 PM
Rt. 38 BBQ, 682 W. Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn, will hold its grand opening weekend starting Friday, March 18.
Online orders at rt38bbq.com on opening weekend will receive 25% off with code GRAND25.
Additionally, Chef Eric Feltman will be sharing his secret BBQ tips and each day the first 25 visitors will receive a free surprise gift.
Grand opening hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20.
"It is incredibly exciting to bring a new BBQ joint to the Glen Ellyn area," Feltman said.
