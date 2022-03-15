New BBQ restaurant opening in Glen Ellyn

Rt. 38 BBQ, 682 W. Roosevelt Road in Glen Ellyn, will hold its grand opening weekend starting Friday, March 18.

Online orders at rt38bbq.com on opening weekend will receive 25% off with code GRAND25.

Additionally, Chef Eric Feltman will be sharing his secret BBQ tips and each day the first 25 visitors will receive a free surprise gift.

Grand opening hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 18-19, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 20.

"It is incredibly exciting to bring a new BBQ joint to the Glen Ellyn area," Feltman said.