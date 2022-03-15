Mundelein assisted living center will be smaller than originally proposed

Construction of Carriage Crossing Senior Living should begin in May in Mundelein. Revised plans call for a two-story facility with 64 units, down from three stories and 94 units in the initial proposal. Courtesy of Mundelein

Construction should begin this spring on a new assisted-living facility in Mundelein.

But Carriage Crossing Senior Living will be smaller than originally proposed.

Planned for about 8 acres on the southwest corner of West Courtland Street and South Midlothian Road, the facility will be two stories tall and contain 64 units, village documents indicate.

When the village board approved the original proposal in May 2019, Carriage Crossing was to be three stories tall and have 94 units.

The changes were caused by economic pressures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, documents indicate. Construction was delayed for the same reasons.

The village board unanimously approved final engineering and landscaping documents, revised architectural images and other aspects of the proposal Monday night.

Jeremy Stanulis, a project executive with Arlington Heights-based Path Construction, said construction will start as soon as his team gets building permits from the village.

"We'd like to start in May," he said.

That pleased Trustee Kerston Russell, who leads Mundelein's community and economic development committee.

"I'll be driving by looking for that equipment sitting out there," Russell told Stanulis after the board voted Monday.

The land where the facility will be built is vacant. It's south of Cambridge Country Park, which includes the Mundelein Park District's senior center, the Regent Center.

Seven Carriage Crossing facilities operate in Illinois. This will be the first in the Chicago area.

The Champaign-based company offers assisted living, memory care, adult day care, hospice services and more, according to its website.