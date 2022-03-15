Illinois Tollway executive director resigns just weeks after board chair departed

Will Evans of Skokie presides at his first Illinois tollway board meeting in 2019. Daily Herald File Photo

The Illinois tollway's executive director resigned Tuesday, a few weeks after the board chairman departed following a tumultuous 2021 when state senators scrutinized a power struggle at the agency.

"Executive Director José Alvarez submitted a letter of resignation effective today," tollway officials said Tuesday.

The agency's newly appointed Chairwoman Dorothy Abreu accepted his resignation and thanked him for his service.

"Since joining the tollway in 2019, Alvarez helped the tollway continue to deliver on its $14 billion Move Illinois capital program, including during the COVID-19 pandemic," Abreu said. "Alvarez informed the board of his decision to step aside to prioritize his family's needs and to afford the new chairwoman the opportunity to establish new leadership."

Alvarez and former Chairman Will Evans were placed on the tollway by incoming Gov. J.B. Pritzker in early 2019 as part of a reform team following the mass exodus of an administration appointed by former Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Concerns about a power struggle between Alvarez and Evans surfaced in 2021 and the state Senate's Transportation Committee held a hearing on the issue in December.

Evans retired from the tollway on Feb. 18. Alvarez's last day was Monday, sources said.

The agency revised its fee structure and forged ahead with Tri-State Tollway reconstruction under Alvarez and Evans' tenure.

But questions arose over cronyism after Alvarez hired colleagues from his former job at the Chicago Housing Authority and the agency was scolded by state procurement regulators for bungling several construction contracts in 2020.

Tollway officials said all hirings were based on merit and all contracts were handled properly.

Evans was scrutinized by senators for overreaching his position and firing executives who were allies of Alvarez's without authority in December 2021.

Asked about the strife in December, Pritzker said: "We've been in communication certainly with the tollway, but it's important to note that any organization has disagreements, sometimes internally, as they're doing their job. And I think the tollway is doing their job, they're building our toll roads, doing them on time and on budget."